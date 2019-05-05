Resources More Obituaries for Kenton Gingrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenton Lee "Kent" Gingrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenton "Kent" Lee Gingrich Kenton "Kent" Lee Gingrich passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 16, 2019. Kent was born on March 14, 1959 to Lee and Elizabeth Gingrich in Tacoma, Washington. He is survived by his father Lee, daughter Laura Caroline Gingrich, and sisters, Jane Gingrich (Neil Biermann) and Carrie Gingrich. Kent grew up in Tacoma and attended Charles Wright Academy, where he played baseball, basketball and football. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Washington, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Kent began his career as a wine steward for Ray's Boathouse in Seattle. While he was there, Ray's was awarded the Wine Spectator Grand Award. After a fire damaged the restaurant, Kent became a Sales Representative for P & S Wine Company and Columbia Distributing, where he was named "Salesman of the Year". The relationships he developed with industry colleagues later allowed Kent to help run a small boutique wine distribution company. Eventually, Kent decided to pursue his passion for landscaping and gardening full-time, and became the owner of "Sunrise Beach Landscaping LLC" specializing in invasive plant control. He also participated in a Gig Harbor community garden where he shared this passion with other gardeners. Kent was an avid sports fan, especially for his alma mater, the University of Washington. He loved going to Husky football games with his dad and daughter and tailgating with lifelong friends before the game. To him, game day felt like a holiday. Both Kent's home and wardrobe had a dominant purple & gold theme. He loved all kinds of sports and Seattle teams, but the Huskies would always come first. Many afternoons, Kent could be found at his home at Sunrise Beach, gardening, walking down the beach, or sitting on the deck enjoying the view of Mt. Rainier. During these pleasant times, Kent would always have his faithful dog Sherman (aka the Sherminator) by his side. Kent always felt that his greatest gift in life was his daughter, Laura Caroline. He was proud of her accomplishments and the thoughtful and independent woman she had become. Kent's charming wit, quirky humor, kind heart, and supportive friendship will be missed by many. Donations can be made in Kent's honor to either the Puget Sound Restoration Fund or the Harbor Wildwatch. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

