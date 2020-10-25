1/1
Kerrin Lenderman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerrin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerrin Lenderman
October 27, 1941 - October 11, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - On Sunday, October 11th, Kerrin Lenderman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away surrounded by family in Lakewood, WA.
Kerrin was born to H Jannen and K Charlotte near the North Sea coast of Germany.
Kerrin married James Corbett - they shared three children (James Jr, Walter and Sandra). Kerrin and Jim finally settled in Lakewood Washington in the early 70's.
She later married Larry Lenderman and welcomed their son, Erik. Kerrin and Larry joined the Sons and Sisters of Hermann where they enjoyed festivals, Polka dancing, outings and meetings with life-long friends and fellow members.
Kerrin loved to bird watch and enjoyed cooking for weekly family gatherings. Every summer, Kerrin would visit Oahu – cherishing sunsets at Pokai Bay with family and friends. Family gathered for holidays, cruises and day trips as well as reunions in Northport, WA.
Kerrin was preceded in death by her first husband, James and her eldest son, James Jr. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her son Walter (Kei), her daughter Sandra (Gordon) and youngest son Erik. Her grandchildren, Garrett (Linda), Jett, La'akea and Keira will miss her deeply as will her loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Her infectious laugh, quick smile and generous heart will be remembered.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved