Kerrin Lenderman

October 27, 1941 - October 11, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - On Sunday, October 11th, Kerrin Lenderman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away surrounded by family in Lakewood, WA.

Kerrin was born to H Jannen and K Charlotte near the North Sea coast of Germany.

Kerrin married James Corbett - they shared three children (James Jr, Walter and Sandra). Kerrin and Jim finally settled in Lakewood Washington in the early 70's.

She later married Larry Lenderman and welcomed their son, Erik. Kerrin and Larry joined the Sons and Sisters of Hermann where they enjoyed festivals, Polka dancing, outings and meetings with life-long friends and fellow members.

Kerrin loved to bird watch and enjoyed cooking for weekly family gatherings. Every summer, Kerrin would visit Oahu – cherishing sunsets at Pokai Bay with family and friends. Family gathered for holidays, cruises and day trips as well as reunions in Northport, WA.

Kerrin was preceded in death by her first husband, James and her eldest son, James Jr. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her son Walter (Kei), her daughter Sandra (Gordon) and youngest son Erik. Her grandchildren, Garrett (Linda), Jett, La'akea and Keira will miss her deeply as will her loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Her infectious laugh, quick smile and generous heart will be remembered.





