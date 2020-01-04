Home

Kimberley Winslow Kimberley Katherine Winslow died all too soon on November 24, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1978. She was a loving caring mother, a much loved daughter and granddaughter, and a friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son John Winslow, her mother Katherine Winslow, her father Bob Winslow, her sister Jennifer Winslow (Nicolas Lackie), and nieces Katherine, Charlotte, and Claire Lackie. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, starting at 10:00 am at St. Matthew Episcopal Church located at 6800 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma, WA 98422. The family requests no flowers please.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 4, 2020
