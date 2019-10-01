News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Kimberly Rush


1964 - 2019
Kimberly Rush Obituary
Kimberly Rush Kim Rush of West Seattle passed away on September 26, 2019. She was 55 years old. Kim is survived by David Jeschke (husband), Nick Jeschke (son), Cate Jeschke (daughter); Patricia and William Rush (parents); and Stephanie Glenn (sister; husband David Glenn, and their children Samantha, Daphne). Kim was predeceased by her brother, Daniel John Rush, in 2003. Kimberly Jo Rush was born in Tacoma on June 10, 1964, and grew up in Gig Harbor. She attended Annie Wright and later Charles Wright Academy, graduating cum laude in 1982. She was yearbook editor during her senior year at Charles Wright and received the Senior English Book Award. Kim enjoyed cross country and gymnastics during high school. An avid equestrian, she also had a lifelong love of horses. Kim attended the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington, graduating in 1986. She worked for the Sorrento Hotel's Hunt Club restaurant, Shearson/Lehman, Aldus, Asymetrics, Microsoft, Filter Talent, and Allovus. Kim's curiosity about other countries and cultures manifested itself in her love of travel. She spent six months in Florence, Italy in language and cooking classes. For Microsoft, Kim traveled extensively as program manager on the Encarta Encyclopedia project, including a year in Dublin, Ireland. With David, Kim enjoyed skiing, traveling, and watching their kids participate in soccer, ultimate frisbee, gymnastics, volleyball, and equestrian sports. Kim's generosity and warm heart will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 3pm at the Valley Chapel, Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to YWCA of Pierce County, ywcapiercecounty.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 1, 2019
