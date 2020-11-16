Knighten (Mike)

Wells

August 18, 1942 - October 21, 2020

Brinnon, Washington - Knighten passed on 10/21/20 at his home in Brinnon with his wife, Patsy, at his side. He battled Leukemia for 2 years and never lost hope of a recovery. Mike worked at Kaiser Aluminum/Tacoma for 33 1/2 years. He joined the Air Force reserves and enjoyed the friendships and travelling. He also spent 4 years in the Navy in the 60's.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy, son Michael, and step son Robert.

No services at his request, with internment at Woodbine Cemetery/Puyallup.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store