Knighten (Mike) Wells
1942 - 2020
Knighten (Mike)
Wells
August 18, 1942 - October 21, 2020
Brinnon, Washington - Knighten passed on 10/21/20 at his home in Brinnon with his wife, Patsy, at his side. He battled Leukemia for 2 years and never lost hope of a recovery. Mike worked at Kaiser Aluminum/Tacoma for 33 1/2 years. He joined the Air Force reserves and enjoyed the friendships and travelling. He also spent 4 years in the Navy in the 60's.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy, son Michael, and step son Robert.
No services at his request, with internment at Woodbine Cemetery/Puyallup.


Published in & from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
