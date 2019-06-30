Karen Konsmo Rinke Bassett Karen was born July 6th, 1951 in Tacoma, Washington and passed away unexpectedly on May 26th, 2019 in Chelan, Washington. She had graduated in Tacoma from both Annie Wright Seminary and Pacific Lutheran University. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Edith Konsmo. Karen is survived by her husband Dean Bassett as well as two sons; Issac Rinke, Josh Rinke and daughter Bethany Rinke. Three grandchildren; Libby 18, Elijah 12 and Gabriel 8. Karen is also survived by her brothers; Edward (Pamela) Konsmo, Wesley (Linda) Konsmo and sister Elaine Coomber as well as many nieces and nephews. Karen was the bridge that held her core family up and the glue that kept them together. She loved gardening, her lasagna and cinnamon rolls are legendary. Her bright loving spirit and infectious laugh will be remembered forever. Some of Karen and Dean's best times were spent sailing on their boat in the San Juan's and camping in their favorite spots at Lake Chelan. Karen's ashes will be scattered later this summer in these very special places by those who loved her most.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019