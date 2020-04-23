Kristain Kurtis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristain Kurtis Kristain "Kris" Kurtis, 60, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Whatcom Hospice House after a long battle with cancer. Kris was born in Ellensburg, WA on September 6, 1959 to Carl and Mary Jensvold. After graduating from Ellensburg High School Kris attended Washington State University and Central Washington University before graduating from Western Washington University in Bellingham. Although she graduated a Viking, Kris always considered herself to be a Coug. She married Don Kurtis in 1981 and they lived in Gig Harbor, Don's hometown before relocating to Whatcom County in 1990 where they mostly lived for the rest of her life. Kris loved her friends, family, gardening and a good book but mostly her three sons. Kris is survived by her husband of 38 1/2 years Don and her three beloved sons Matt, Alex, Ben and Ben's wife Erika. In lieu of flowers the family encourages remembrances to be made to Whatcom Hospice House at https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online/

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved