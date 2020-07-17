Kristin Sergienko Kristin Laurence Swanfeldt Sergienko was born October 13, 1933 in Cambridge Massachusetts to Eric Swanfeldt and Leola Laurence and passed away on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her sons Gregory (Lori), Peter (Ann), Eric (Jody), Andrew, and six grandchildren Max, Kenneth, Nick, Anna, Garrett and Luke. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Alexander Edward Sergienko. A bright and talented student, Kristin earned a scholarship to Mount Holyoke College where she graduated in 1954 with a degree in French. The highlight of her college years was spending her junior year in Paris and traveling around Europe. She subsequently enrolled in a Master's in teaching program at Harvard/Radcliffe where she met her husband Alex. After a year of a long-distance relationship, with Kristin teaching in Kenosha Wisconsin and Alex teaching in Grosse Point Michigan, they married on June 22, 1957 in the Memorial Church at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. Alex and Kristin, now with two children, moved to Tacoma in 1963. They settled in Dash Point and their family grew to include two more sons. Kristin was devoted to her husband and her children. Over the years, she attended countless soccer games in the rain, made enough food to feed the Russian army, and kept all her boyshusband includedin line. Kristin was very active in the Tacoma/Pierce County League of Women Voters, serving as president from 1979-1981. She was named the Tacoma YMCA's Woman of the Year in 1981, and was recognized as an outstanding volunteer CASA Guardian ad Litem in Pierce County after she began this service in Columbia South Carolina. She was a volunteer reading tutor and an active member of Brown's Point United Methodist Church. She particularly enjoyed her book clubs and the friends she made there. She also enjoyed many classes and her classmates at the Center at Norpoint. Our mom was tough. She was a survivor of both breast and pancreatic cancer. She insisted on mowing her own lawn until she was 82. She was the primary caregiver for our father as he struggled with Alzheimer's in his last months. She never complained, never asked for anything, and persevered through the most difficult of circumstances with equanimity and grace. She was a kind and generous neighbor and friend. She was proud of her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren, and will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held at Browns Point United Methodist Church, time and date to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store