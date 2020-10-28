Kristina Ossana Kropelnicki

August 31, 1954 - October 24, 2020

Fircrest, Washington - Kristina Ossana Kropelnicki, age 66, was born August 31, 1954 in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and

passed away peacefully in her home October 24, 2020. She grew up in the military and lived in Missouri, Germany, New York, and Minnesota, finally settling in Washington State in 1965.

She spent her career as a paralegal for McGoffin & McGoffin, McGavick Grave, and the City of Tacoma Attorney's Office.

Kristina's passions were sewing, reading, cooking, Bunko, gardening, estate sales, and her family. She especially loved being Fiona's Gamma.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eric. She is survived by Adam, Amber, Fiona, and Jim. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed by all her family.

Kristina will be buried at New Tacoma Cemetery next to her son. A reception will be held to celebrate her life on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1-6pm. For location details, call the family at (253) 318-4284.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store