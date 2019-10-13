|
Kristine Bridges June 14, 1949 Oct. 8, 2019 Kristine Bridges, 70, of Lacey died on October 8, 2019 from complications of surgery. She passed away in peace surrounded by both of her sons, daughter-in-law, and former husband. Kristine was born to Hans and Helen Kaman in Tacoma in 1949 and graduated from Wilson High School in 1967. She is survived by her sons, Eric and Ryan Bridges, sister Sandra Hall, brother Ron Kaman and granddaughters Kaitlyn and Michelle Bridges. A celebration of life was held on October 12th at the Sojourn Community Church in Lacey.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019