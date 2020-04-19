Kristine Wilsie In Loving Memory This morning we said goodbye to our mom. Kristine Wilsie passed peacefully in her sleep this morning, 4/17/2020. Our mom loved her three granddaughters very much, and loved to spend time with them and hear about their lives. Mom loved to cook, craft, and spend time with family and friends. Kris was born June 25, 1952. She grew up in Tacoma and later moved to Midland where she graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1970. Kris married her childhood sweetheart Jim in 1971, and the two of them had two children, Michael and Jennifer. Together Kris and Jim raised a caring loving family in Tacoma. Kris was proceeded in death by her mother(Irma), and husband(James).She is survived by her father(Robert), sister(Laurie, Tim), son(Michael, Laurie), daughter(Jennifer), and three granddaughters Mattie, Emma and Grace. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. The family will plan a Memorial at a later time.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.