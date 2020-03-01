Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kun Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kun Eh Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kun Eh Wilson Obituary
Kun Eh Wilson Kun Eh Wilson died peacefully on 1/21/2020 at 4:41am in her family's home in University Place. She was born 3/24/1930 in Korea to her parents Jangsul Suh and Nasil Lee. Married Welton J. Wilson October 19,1953 (deceased) and is survived by her two daughters Cynthia and Shirley and her four grandchildren Hilary, Tristen, Peter and Alexander and her three sisters, in Korea, Jungae Suh, Choja Suh and Youngae Suh. Interment : Private Family gathering at Tahoma National Cemetery Celebration of Life Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, in Tacoma, on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 with reception to follow . She gave so much to people around her, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice. She was a brilliant model of how to live a life of gratitude, to care for those around us with unconditional love and amazing grace.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -