|
|
Kun Eh Wilson Kun Eh Wilson died peacefully on 1/21/2020 at 4:41am in her family's home in University Place. She was born 3/24/1930 in Korea to her parents Jangsul Suh and Nasil Lee. Married Welton J. Wilson October 19,1953 (deceased) and is survived by her two daughters Cynthia and Shirley and her four grandchildren Hilary, Tristen, Peter and Alexander and her three sisters, in Korea, Jungae Suh, Choja Suh and Youngae Suh. Interment : Private Family gathering at Tahoma National Cemetery Celebration of Life Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, in Tacoma, on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 with reception to follow . She gave so much to people around her, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice. She was a brilliant model of how to live a life of gratitude, to care for those around us with unconditional love and amazing grace.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020