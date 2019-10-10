|
Kyle Molgard Drive Fast Kyle H, Molgard passed away September 1st, 2019. He was born April 12, 1928 to Kathryn and Howard Molgard. He is survived by his wife Terry, Sister Lynne Persky (Bob), sons Jeff, Kent and Eric (Takako), stepsons Ty Olson, Todd Olson, Tony Olson (Robin), and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was in the 11th Airborne during the Occupation of Japan, and was the broker of Triton Realty for over 30 years. Kyle was a sweetheart with a wonderful sense of humor, loved by many. He belonged to the Gig Harbor Golf Course for 25 years, hated golf, and always thought a big score was good! When asked how he was Kyle would always respond with "terrible", and when saying good bye he always told everyone to drive fast there's cops out there.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 10, 2019