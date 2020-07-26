L. Dennis White Denny White, 89, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, the second son of three boys born to Mark and Thordis White. He died July 17, 2020. In 1942 his family moved to Vashon Island where he developed his love of the natural world by spending time in the woods, the beaches, and water surrounding Vashon. Denny graduated from Vashon High in 1949 and served in the Navy from 1950-1954. He earned a BA in Education at Western Washington University and a master's degree from Oregon State. He taught biology at Auburn High School from 1957-1965 and at Green River College from 1965-1989. In his younger days Denny enjoyed many outdoor activities: hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, backpacking, and sailing. In recent years he devoted himself to vegetable gardening and writing nature poems, essays, and memoirs. Denny was proud of his Norwegian heritage, studied twice in Norway and was a longtime member of Norden Lodge #2, Sons of Norway in Tacoma. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joy White of Bonney Lake; son Bruce White of Aberdeen; daughter Janet and husband Jeff Groves of Enumclaw; and six grandchildren. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
