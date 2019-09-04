Home

Lance L. Gillispie

Lance L. Gillispie Our hero, Lance L. Gillispie, 72, began his next journey on August 6, 2019. Lance was Dad to Christopher and Yvette Gillispie, and a very special mentor to Jason and Wendy Chappell, Doug Chappell and Josh Morgan. Lance relished being called Papa by Tyler, Brandon, Ryelan, Emmie and Ruby. Lance loved the Lord; he was best friend and husband to Rhea for more than 27 years; he was a proud Navy Veteran; he loved anything involving music his home made CD's are treasured by anyone fortunate to receive one! Lance loved his peaceful life in the Ohop Valley and keeping up with the mowing! A Celebraton of Lance's life will be at a later time. Donations to Special Operations Warrior Foundation (specialops.org/ways-to-give) or Special Operation Foundation (sowwcharity.com/donations page)are warmly encouraged to remember Lance and his service to our great country. Thank you.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 4, 2019
