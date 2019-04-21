Lanna Marie Manalo An Amazing & Beautiful Soul 7.10.1962 4.2.2019 Lanna Marie Manalo, 56, of Bremerton, Washington, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Lanna was born to Stanley H. Froggatt and Bonnie P. Gorlick, July 10, 1962 in Bremerton, Washington. Lanna graduated from Bremerton High School in 1980 and received anAAS in Computer Networking & Information Systems Security from Clover Park Technical College in 2011. She was studying at Western Governors University to receive her Bachelors in IT Degree. Lanna received her PMP (Project Management Professional) Certification in 2005. Lanna was an IT Specialist at Western State Hospital DSHS. Lanna married Darryl Manalo in 2007 and they lived together in Tacoma. Lanna is survived by Husband, Darryl Manalo of Tacoma, WA., Brother, Howard (wife Laurie) Froggatt, Erika and Jessica (nieces), three great-nieces, one great-nephew and many cousins, most of them, living in Bremerton, WA. Lanna served her country for 4 years as a 32nd Station Technical Controller in the USAISC, Army at Fort Ritchie, MD. Lanna was honored with the Army Service Ribbon, Army Good Conduct, Army Lapel Button, Rifle M-16 Sharpshooter Badge. Lanna enjoyed traveling to Maui to tan on the beach or go snorkeling, to Monterey, CA to watch the Corvette Racing Team compete at the Laguna Seca Race Track and to Las Vegas to take her chances on the slot machines and shop for the perfect pair of shoes. She relished her time with family, friends and her personal chihuahua bodyguard, Loki. Date/Time of Viewing: April 26th, 10:00am 6:00pmat Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499

