Larry Allen Ackerson Larry Allen Ackerson, loving and faithful husband of Karen (Polkey) Ackerson went to his Heavenly Father on 8.3.19. Born 4.3.54 at TG, proud parents Marvin (d.'84) and Alice (d.'06) (Resnechenko) Ackerson brought him home to N. 9th and Proctor. His sister, Lynn born three years later made the family complete. We rejoice in knowing Larry is in Heaven, healed; Wife, Karen (m.10.9.04); Sister, Lynn, (CA); Sons; Alan and Steven and Daughter; Marilee. Memorial Service Sat. Aug. 17 at 2 PM; First Presbyterian Church 20 Tac. Ave. S. 98402 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deacon Fund at FPC.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 17, 2019