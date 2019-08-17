Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ackerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Ackerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Allen Ackerson Obituary
Larry Allen Ackerson Larry Allen Ackerson, loving and faithful husband of Karen (Polkey) Ackerson went to his Heavenly Father on 8.3.19. Born 4.3.54 at TG, proud parents Marvin (d.'84) and Alice (d.'06) (Resnechenko) Ackerson brought him home to N. 9th and Proctor. His sister, Lynn born three years later made the family complete. We rejoice in knowing Larry is in Heaven, healed; Wife, Karen (m.10.9.04); Sister, Lynn, (CA); Sons; Alan and Steven and Daughter; Marilee. Memorial Service Sat. Aug. 17 at 2 PM; First Presbyterian Church 20 Tac. Ave. S. 98402 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deacon Fund at FPC.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.