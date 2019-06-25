Larry Brent Morris (Mercury) was born on August 16th, 1936 and raised in Tacoma. He passed in peace at the age of 82 on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Always a strong fighter, when Larry took his final breath, he was surrounded by those he loved. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Reginald "Rex" Morris and Dorothy E. Bell, and his brother, Rex D. Morris. Larry is survived by his half-brother Kevin Morris (Dixie), daughter Valinda Jones (Jeff), son Brent Morris (Erin), three grandchildren he adored, Ryan Jones (Crisanna), Lindsay Jones, and Olivia Morris, numerous beloved relatives, and his wife of 39 years, MariaElena, who was the love of his life.Larry spent much of his early life fishing and getting into mischief in the town of Steilacoom, where both his Grandfathers Willis Morris and A. B. Bell served as Mayor. Larry attended Stadium High School before serving the United States Navy between 1953 and 1957. In 1959, Larry began a successful and storied career with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. As a Deputy Sheriff, Larry regularly displayed true bravery and courage. Upon leaving the Department, Larry's career was filled with many other professional achievements including being named as an "Elite Sales Master". Larry was the best at everything he did, he studied hard and loved to learn. He was generous and charming. When life got tough, he was quick to remind that "It builds character". Consequently, he raised strong and resilient children and grandchildren. His love for people knew no bounds, which was evidenced, in part, by his commitment to community service as a 32nd Degree Mason and Afifi Shriner. Despite his unquestionable professional success, Larry's sole focus in life was on spending quality time the ones he loved. If you knew Larry, you loved Larry. A memorial service will be held June 30th, 11:00 AM, at the Steilacoom Masonic Lodge, 5045 Puget Sound Avenue Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary