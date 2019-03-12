Larry C. Brown Born Februry 25, 1953 in Vallejo, California to Harold C. and Betty (Jacobson). Larry grew up in Parkland and graduated from Washington High School. He worked as a disc jockey and retired as a computer programmer with Washington State. Mr. Brown was a Past Master of Parkland Lakewood Masonic Lodge and a PWP of Faith Chapter, OES. He was a long time Shriner and was known as Uff Da the clown. He loved clowning and could be seen in the Daffodil and other parades. Larry married Betty Oliver and they spent over 26 years together traveling and enjoying life. Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Betty, brother Dan (Sharon), sister in law; Shirley Oliver and nephews; Steve (Sarrah), Scott (Heather), Niece; Stephanie (Kelly) and their children. Larry Brown passed away on March 6 at home in the presence of loving family and friends. He was an inspiration to many, an example of hard work and had a servant's heart, he was full of love and kindness and will remain in the hearts of those who knew him. Celebration of Life: March 14, 1:00, Dryer Masonic Center, 306 134th St. S., Tacoma. Special thanks to Lisa, Elizabeth, Jamie and everyone at Franciscan Hospice for their care of Larry. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MDA (21905 64th Ave. W #301B, Mt Lk Terrace, WA 98043) or the Portland Shriners Hospital (3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR 97239). To see the entire obituary and to leave condolences go Edwardsmemorial.com.

