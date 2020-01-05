|
|
Larry "Gene" DeLorme Larry "Gene" DeLorme, 86, passed into heaven on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and teacher. Born in Hornick, Iowa on May 19, 1933 to Mary Elma and Anthony John DeLorme, he grew up in Aberdeen, Washington and graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1952. In 1954 he graduated from Grays Harbor College and entered the Navy where he sailed on the U.S.S. General George M. Randall. Between 1954 and 1956 Gene logged over 175,000 miles and visited 22 ports of call including New York, Bremerhaven, Yokohama, Pusan, Panama, Casablanca, and Seattle. After his service he attended the College of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, where he graduated in 1959. While in college he met the love of his life, Glorian Mavis Haug (who attended rival school Pacific Lutheran University), and the two married in 1962. Glorian and Gene had three children and resided in Tacoma, WA. Gene loved the Lord and was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran church. Gene taught in the Tacoma school district for 34 years at Brown's Point, Delong, Point Defiance, and Washington-Hoyt elementary schools. In the summer Gene painted houses and for many years volunteered for Paint Tacoma Beautiful. Gene loved gardening and especially tending his roses, watching football and Western movies. He was an amazing father and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren of whom he was very proud. Gene is survived by his wife, Glorian (Haug) of 57 years of marriage; his sons, Anthony (Karin) and Scott (Michelle); his daughter, Cheryl (Scott); and his six grandchildren, Eric, Katherine, Joel, Justin, Elizabeth, and Evan. A private graveside service will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery on 1/9 and a public Memorial service for Gene will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tacoma. Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020