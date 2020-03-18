|
Larry Gene Schmidt Larry Gene Schmidt, 76, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Washington State Soldier's Home in Orting. He was born on November 27, 1943 in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Ervin and Rosie (Neumeister) Schmidt. After graduating from Cook Community School in Cook, Nebraska, he served in the Air Force 1965-1971 and then Army March 1976 - Nov 1976. He served in the Vietnam War. Larry had honorable discharge from the services. Afterwards he managed horse stables in Nebraska before owning a plumbing business for many years and later a general contractor. When not working he enjoyed making walking sticks, dogs and cats out of horse shoes, fiddling around with things in the garage and playing dream pet on his computer . He enjoyed road trips to the nisqually river. He is survived by his son, Sean Schmidt; daughter Stephanie (Michael) Penick; daughter Julie (Thomas) Cunningham (grandchildren, Tea, Alexandria, Matti, Jay, Jeremiah, Anthony, Andrew, Michael & Jeremiah; sister, Jean (Jerry) Brinkman and brother, Eldon (Ann) Schmidt ; and niece Kacey Dale. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cascade Community Church in Monroe, Wa, date TBA. Remembrances can be made in his memory to the Hope Horses N Heroes 27118 Fern Bluff Road, Monore, WA 98272.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 18, 2020