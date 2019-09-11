|
|
Larry George Reber April 22, 1936 - August 8, 2019 Larry grew up in Tacoma. After graduating from Stadium High School, he joined the Navy and became a Navy Seabee and served 3 tours in Vietnam. He was honored to serve this country and was rarely seen without wearing his U.S. Navy Retired hat. After the military, he started his own general contracting business. Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Akiko Reber, and is survived by sons George, Lee (Melissa) and daughter Tracy (Steve). Grandchildren Ivan and Victoria. Preceded in death by his sister Carol (Jim) and brother Kenneth. Survived by his sisters Tony (Terry), Dorothy (Buzz), Sandra (Jim) and Betty (Brian). Larry remarried and is survived by his wife Yong and her daughter Angela (John) and grandson Perry. A small private viewing was held for close friends and family who will miss him greatly.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019