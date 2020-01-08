|
Larry J. Schmidt Larry J. Schmidt passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington; he was 66 years old. A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and a friend to many. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife Molly Schmidt and her two children. He leaves behind a brother, Herb Schmidt (Linda); sisters, Kathy Carr-White and Lucy Schmidt; three daughters, Leigha Schmidt (Nathan), Davia Schmidt (David), and Donni Schmidt. Larry had eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three nephews, and two nieces. Larry was born in Danbury, Conniticut in 1953, but spent most of his life in California where he enjoyed surfing and playing the guitar with his many friends. The beach was his second home. He surfed the big waves of Hawaii and skied the slopes of Lake Tahoe. A Memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020