Larry John Sifrit Larry was born in Tacoma Wa. on July 18, 1981 to Dan and Alice Sifrit. He passed away on May 10, 2020 doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. He took many road trips around the country with his closest friends. Larry was a lifelong sports fan, especially for the Seahawks and Mariners.He also enjoyed spending time at the ballpark with his dad. But his greatest love in life were his children Hannah Rae and Jimmy.He is well known as a very loving and giving person, who literally gave the shirt off of his back to help someone in need. which he further proved after his passing by being an organ donor and saving two more lives. Larry was a hard worker who spent over ten years in the laborers union, working for Dickson Company, PCI among others. Recently he took great pride in starting his own company TAC Demolition LLC and was determined to make a big success of it. Larry was preceded in death by his mother Alice Ford Sifrit. He is survived by his father Dan Sifrit, daughter Hannah Rae Sifrit, her mother Angelique Sifrit, his son James Norton his mother Shelly Whitney Klier, sister Dawna Reineck, brother Ryan Duncan, grandmother Sharon Richards, aunts Kim Massey, and Michelle Campos, uncles Manual Campos, David Massey,Troy Neal and Terry Neal,many cousins, nieces,and nephews, as well as a large extended family of dear friends including Gregg Whitney, Quinn, Amber and Ava Hinkle, Ivan Yoder, and Sean Moinette. He will be dearly missed by all. Larry will be laid to rest next to his mother at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood Wa. A grand celebration of Larrys life will be held in the near future and will be posted on his facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store