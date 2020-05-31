Larry Kaperick Larry Kaperick passed away peacefully at his home in Tacoma, Wa on May 22, 2020. Larry is survived by by his two children, Laura and Victor, five grandchildren, and one sister (Louise). He began his teaching career in 1961 at McCarver Junior High, moved to Stewart Junior High in 1968, and ended his career at Mount Tahoma High School in 1992. In those thirty-one years he had a blast. Dealing with young students was a rich and rewarding experience, and he also cherished those he worked with. Coaching baseball was another precious memory and had as much fun as the kids he coached.



