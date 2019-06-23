|
Larry Kooley Larry graduated from Curtis high school 1963. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and served in Vietnam. He was a member of Boilermakers Union. Larry loved riding his Harley and developed a passion for Classic cars and trucks. Later in life he looked forward to just sitting in the sun on his deck and watching his grandchildren swim in his pool. Survived by his two sons, Aaron and Kevin, four grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. A celebration of his will take place in august. His sons will notify Friends and Family with detail.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019