Larry Lee Kilen Larry Lee Kilen, 74 of Spanaway, passed away peacefully with his family by his side May 2, 2019. Born December 10, 1944 in Tacoma, WA, Larry joined the Navy Seabees after graduating from Lincoln HS. Larry served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. After the military, Larry was a barber for 40+ years running his own one chair shop in South Tacoma most of those years. Larry is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Helga; brother Ray Pimlott; son Scott Gaines; daughters, Stefanie Higgins, Michelle Asher (Darryld), Nicole Kilen; grandchildren, Breanne, Chloe, Devon, Heather, Crystal, Josie and six great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his mother and father Bud and Helen Kilen, and brother Gary Pimlott. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 17th in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service and reception will follow. There will be an open viewing on Thursday, May 16th from 10:00 to 8 p.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2019