Larry Loete Nov. 25, 1950 - Jan. 12, 2020 Lawrence Donald Loete, born on November 25,1950, passed away on January 12, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. Larry is survived by daughters Kasey Loete (Chris), Laurie Loete, grandsons Brayden and Keaton Katzer and brother Steve Loete of Olympia, nieces Taylor and Samantha, nephew Joshua and many beloved cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Lorraine Loete. Larry's family would like to express their sincere thank you to all the family and countless friends for their neverending love, prayers, and support. Also, the staff in the Neuroscience ICU at Tacoma General Hospital for Larry's exceptional care. There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry at a later date for all his friends and loved ones. Full obituary www.edwardsmemorial.com. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to St. Leo's Food Bank at foodconnection.org or your local food bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020