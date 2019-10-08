|
Larry Matthews On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Larry died while at home with his wife of 55 years, Maryann, by his side. Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Brown of Augusta, Maine. He leaves behind his wife, his brother Mert, his son Brian and wife Kim, his daughter Kim Hinrichs her husband Nate, as well as four grandchildren, Keith Matthews, Benjamin Matthews, Faith Hinrichs and Andrew Matthews. Larry was born in Wells, Maine in 1940 and arrived in Tacoma while serving in the Air Force at McChord Air Force Base. He met Maryann in Tacoma, and they were married in December of 1963. He was employed by the City of Tacoma for 30 years before retiring. When asked once why he never moved back to Maine after service in the Air Force, he said, "because in Tacoma, he didn't have to shovel rain in the winter.' He will be missed greatly by those that loved him. The memories he created will be remembered fondly as well as the smiles he helped to create by being in our lives. Rest in peace.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 8, 2019