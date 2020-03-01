|
Larry N. Baker Larry died on February 17, 2020. He was born in Kentucky in 1940 to David C. & Bertha Countiss Baker and grew up in Virginia. After high school, he joined the Army to "see the world", then spent the next three years at fort lewis. During that time, he met a fircrest girl. They have now been married for over 50 years. Most of those years were in the cromwell area of gig harbor, where they built their home by themselves every nail. Several years ago, they moved to tacoma. Larry is survived by wife Mary Eileen Harrison Baker, children Cheryl (David) Whitesell and Mitchell (Brandy Cody) Baker, 4 grandchildren, brother William (Greta) in Virginia. Larry was a precision machinist, with most of his career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Larry loved to travel. He and eileen enjoyed many cruises and trips around the usa and to europe, australia, asia and mexico. The family thanks mayra leyva and staff at ocean breeze afch for the gentle loving care given to larry as his health deteriorated for the last two years. A memorial service will be at Weatherly Inn, 6016 N. Highlands Parkway, Tacoma, on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020