Larry Wayne Ostrander Larry Wayne Ostrander, of Escondido, CA, was born October 26, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Kenneth and Ruby Ostrander. As a young boy he lived in Green River, Wyoming and at the age of 8, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington. Larry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. In 1959 he moved to CA where he resided until his passing on February 20, 2020. Larry served two years in the Army at Fort Richardson, Alaska and retired as an AutoCAD designer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole; sons, Wayne (Shanin) and Ken (Tisha), grandchildren: Camryn, Katelyn, Kelsey, Evan and Seth; brother Lyle Ostrander and sister Kendra Fitzpatrick (Dennis); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service was held February 29 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Escondido, CA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020
