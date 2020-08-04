Larry R. Jerdal Larry R. Jerdal, son of Peder Jerdal of Norway and Olga Thelander Jerdal of Sweden, was born on March 23, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington. Larry passed away peacefully at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington, among family on July 30, 2020, at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Growing up in Tacoma, Larry attended Washington grade school, Mason junior high, Stadium high school and graduated from Wilson High School in 1960. He then attended Western Washington College, where he played basketball and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1965. He later earned a Master's Degree from Oregon State University in Chemistry. Larry also completed education grant programs in the sciences at Princeton University, and two summers at Berkeley University. Larry enjoyed a successful teaching career for 32 years, during which he was respected and loved by colleagues and students alike. He taught in Africa for several years early in his career, and finished his distinguished career in 1997 teaching Chemistry at Wilson High School. Larry spent the last twenty years enjoying his retirement with his loving wife Karen Jerdal, splitting time between their homes in Gig Harbor and Kauai, where he enjoyed the outdoors, tennis, exercising, reading, and making others laugh. Larry was an avid sports fan and one of his greatest joys in life was watching his children and grandchildren enjoy and compete in sports as well. Larry was also an active member at the Harbor Covenant Church in Gig Harbor for decades. Larry is survived by his loving wife Karen Jerdal, as well as his daughter Darya Suleske and son-in-law Christopher, his son Andy Jerdal and daughter-in-law Lynn, and his son Lane Jerdal and daughter-in-law Whitney. Larry is also survived by eleven grandchildren, who brought him great pride and joy: Darya's kids, Ava, Luke and Soren Suleske; Andy's children, Kaylie, Andrew, Peter, Nathanael and Jesse Jerdal; and Lane's kids, Mary-Lane, Charlotte and Shepherd Jerdal. Larry will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



