Larry W. Atkins Larry W. Atkins, born Aug. 8, 1943 and died July 4. 2020. Born in Fircrest, WA and passed in Kalispell, MT. Larry was raised in Orting, WA, and was a 13-yr. Orting student in the OHS Class of 1961. He married Sheila Michael on Sept. 15, 1962 and had three children: Jaye (Tiffinny), Virgil (Gail) and daughter Leah (Jeremy) Burke; eight grandchildren, Meghan, B.J., Ariel, Anaya, Joe, Lane, and twins Madison & Trinity; plus great-grandson Rowan. Larry & Sheila lived in Orting for over 30 years before moving to Eureka, MT in 1998. Larry started working for St. Regis Timber at Lake Kapowsin at 21 until they sold in 1987. He continued in the logging and construction industries until he fully retired in his late 60s. Larry, with the help of various friends, built his first home for 20 years in Orting, then built another home in Montana. He was a good and loving man, gone too soon, and will be remembered by a great group of family and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by grandmother Julia Ellison and Gramps Bill, his mother Shirley Fischer, father Howard Atkins, plus brother George Fischer and wife Christine. Larry is survived by his wife of almost 58 years Sheila, children Jaye, Virgil & Leah, brothers Terry, John & Randy Fischer and their families. He was blessed with a lifelong loving group of family, as well as good friends led by Steve Albert, Rob Wekell, Don Strassburg and others. A small service was held for a group of family and close friends at the home in Eureka. Optional memorial donations may be made to Orting Alumni Scholarship Foundation P.O. Box 46 Orting, WA 98360. May he rest in peace.



