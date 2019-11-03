|
Laura Corbin March 22, 1935 - August 27, 2019 Laura Alice Corbin "Honey", 84 of Tacoma WA passed away August 27, 2019. Alice was born March 22, 1935 in Tacoma. Survived by her husband of 59 years, John Corbin. Brother Fred(Judy) Miller, daughters Chadyne(Jerry) Helms and Marie(Glenn) Takeuchi. Grandchildren Shawn(Melissa) Oglesbee, Justin(Norma) Takeuchi, Emily(Brent) Blackwell. Great grandchildren, Rebecca Bishopp, Cole and Izek Oglesbee and Savi Blackwell. The family would like to thank Andrea Bailey for her never wavering love and care she gave to our Honey the past 2 years. An Open House celebration will be held November 15, from 1-4pm at Tacoma Sportsman's Club, 16409 Canyon Rd.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019