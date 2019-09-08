|
Laura JoAnne Thiery Born December 26, 1966 in Tacoma, Laura JoAnne Thiery unexpectedly drew her final breaths August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was a talented, creative and highly independent person who possessed a kind heart and a vibrant personality. She enriched people and environments. Laura will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her. After spending her junior year as a Fulbright Scholar in Germany, Laura graduated from the University of Washington in 1989 with a BA degree in Economics. She began her varied career in the insurance business as an adjuster/supervisor for twelve years. Laura was also an entrepreneur, co-owning and operating a few businesses as well as starting her own. Presently, she was pursuing paralegal credentials from Duke University. Laura is survived by her parents, Louis and Linda Pappas (Normandy Park), sisters, Lisa Pappas and Lynette Loucks(Bill), aunts/uncle, Katherine Pappas Musso(Sam) and Karen Meisenburg, numerous nieces/cousins and many "best" friends that she dearly loved. A private family memorial service will be held. Please consider making donations in her memory to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019