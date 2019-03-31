Home

Laura Koerner Jones

Laura Koerner Jones Obituary
Laura Koerner Jones Laura Koerner Jones, of Moline, IL, passed peacefully from this world on March 25, 2019. Kind, generous, creative, quiet, and determined, Laura enjoyed the company of family and friends. She loved books, gardening, history, and animals, especially cats. Born May 29, 1936, in Miles City, MT, Laura graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA and earned a B.A. from Knox College and a M.A. from Western Illinois University. Ever passionate for social justice, she initiated and led services for women and youth. Laura's parents Robert Koerner and Laura (Jones) Koerner predeceased her. Her sisters Bertha Morrell and Roberta (Glenn) Campbell of Tacoma, WA, will greatly miss her, as will her son Chris Lehmann and wife Deborah Epstein of Washington, DC, and her daughter Debra Vanasse Ferency and husband Guy Michael Ferency of Warrenton, OR. She had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Laura and her special friend Bea Trujillo shared many happy years together. Internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
