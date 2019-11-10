Home

Laura Otto

Laura Otto Laura May Knapp Otto, 87, passed away on October 29, 2019, in Gig Harbor. Laura was a beloved school teacher for 41 years. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior and knew that heaven was her eternal home. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lily Knapp, and her 9 siblings, Earl, Seth, Carol, Carmen, Charl, Calvin, Byron, Norma, and Forest. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (John) Ferrell, and Lori (Timothy) Punke; her 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Jack, Tucker, and Kiki; 2 sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. www.havenrest.com/notices/Laura-Otto
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
