Laurel Fay Norris Laurel Fay Norris, born June 26, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington passed away at 12:07 a.m., June 14, 2019 at Tacoma General Hospital from complications following emergency heart surgery. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Violet Stephenson, her sister Marjorie Thompson, and brothers George, Leroy, Neil, Ed, Wilfred, and Forrest. She is survived by her husband Donald R. Norris, sisters Claire Fortune, Naomi May, Gael Rivera, brother Lyle Stephenson, and daughters, June G. Dominguez, Kathie J. Koeck, Melinda S. Pearson, and son Robert A. Levine. She was the only woman Civil Service Aircraft Mechanic on the large C141 and C130 airplanes. She worked as a Hydraulic and Pneumatic Control Systems Specialist and retired from that job in 1993. Laurel was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Spanaway, Washington. A private burial service for family and close friends will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 924 East 176th Street, Spanaway, Washington at 1 p.m. on June 20, 2019. There will be a Memorial Service at Bethel Baptist Church, 524 East 176th Street, Spanaway, Washington, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 20, 2019