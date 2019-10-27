|
Oscar Burlison Oscar C. Burlison, 95, passed away October 19, 2019. Oscar was born in Omaha, NE. He came to Tacoma in 1954 and loved the NW, making it his home when he retired from the Army. He served his Country for 27 years, fighting in WWII in France, the Korean War and Vietnam. After retiring he worked at The Boeing Company as a Logistic Manager for 16 years. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joyce Ruth Mitchell Burlison. Survived by his children, Cynthia Kelly, (Henry), Bette Kincaid, Terrance, Steven, Jennifer Burlison, Lauren Burlison, (Nick Wiley), Karen Satchel (Norbert), and Karl along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved golf and was a founding member of The Tee and Turf Golf Club. He will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019