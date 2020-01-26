|
Laurence Hemley Laurence Hemley, 85, born September 12, 1934, left Gig Harbor, but not our hearts, on January 13, 2020. Laurence was raised on Harborview Drive by his parents, Laurence and Inez, along with his siblings, Beatrice, Richard (Dick), Linda, and Phillip. Laurence attended Lincoln, Goodman, and Peninsula making many friends along the way. He was a jack of all trades and an outdoorsman; he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, camping, traveling, football, and showing his antique cars. Laurence met and married his wife, Jean, while commercial fishing in Friday Harbor. During their 66 years together, they raised four children, Luanne, Leetta, Laurence (JR), and Lance. His family grew with the addition of nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Laurence's career spanned over 50 years in concrete construction, specializing in seawalls. Laurence was known to meet all of life's challenges with integrity, purpose, and a ready smile. He was preceded in death by his two children, Lauretta and Lauren, and his brother, Dick, and brother-in-law, Don Wilcox. Services will be held at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 am. For additional information, please visit www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020