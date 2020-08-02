Laurie Joan Rodin Shaw Laurie was born in Tacoma on April 26, 1959 and passed away in Spokane, Washington on May 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Joan and Gerald Rodin and the loving wife of Craig Andrew Shaw. She graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1977. She was involved in the Eagles and was president of the Walla Walla chapter. Laurie loved her animals. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan, and is survived by her father, Gerald; husband "Andy"; brother, Mark (Marshelle); and many nieces and nephews. Laurie has joined her mother in the New Tacoma Cemetery; funeral services are pending.



