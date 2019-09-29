|
Laurienne Minnich Laurienne Stewart Minnich died September 22nd, 2019, after a brief hospitalization for pneumonia. Born March 6, 1925 in Tacoma, Washington, Laurienne was the only child of Lillian and Dr. A.C. Stewart of Puyallup. She attended Annie Wright Seminary as a five day boarder from Kindergarten through her sophomore year, graduating from Puyallup High School "smart and peppy, you'll agree, 1-9-4-3!!". Laurienne attended the University of Arizona, joining the Alpha Phi sorority. She returned home her sophomore year after the untimely death of her beloved father, transferred to the University of Washington, majoring in Far Eastern Studies. Her senior year at UW, while home in Puyallup for the weekend, she reluctantly accepted an arranged blind date with a flyboy from McChord Field, Scott Minnich, a recent graduate of West Point Military Academy serving in the Army Air Corps. On that first date he hoped to impress her with some philosophy books subtly left in the back seat, Nietzsche on top. It worked, and they married in May of 1948 to begin a life of adventure around the world with the Air Force, making dear friends everywhere they lived. Two sons, Robert Stewart and Scott Arthur, were born in 1950 and 1952, respectively, in the Territory of Hawaii. The family was stationed in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, then Wiesbaden, Germany, where daughter, Elizabeth was born. Subsequent transfers were to Montgomery, Alabama, back to Washington D.C., Charleston, S.C., Frankfurt, Germany, and Illinois, before retiring and returning to Laurienne's childhood home in Puyallup. She made her home a sanctuary of good books, good conversation, and wounded animals, the latter seeming to innately know the Minnich household was a place of refuge and healing. The inveterate volunteer and organizer, Laurienne was always very involved with her community wherever she lived. In Puyallup, she served on the board of Friends of the Library, was active in Rotary Anns, and devoted many hours to the Puyallup Historical Society and the restoration of the Meeker Mansion. She became a Master Gardener through the WSU Extension program. Laurie, Scott, and son Bob were passionate about Rhododendrons and active in the Tacoma chapter of the American Rhododendron Society. They hosted foreign Rhodie enthusiasts from the UK, Japan, and New Zealand. An avid reader, Laurienne belonged to several book groups, including AAUW. She would call herself, until the past ten or so years, a lifelong moderate Republican, and also an environmentalist. Groups she supported as a member include the Nature Conservancy, the Audubon Society, the Washington Arboretum, Planned Parenthood, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Tacoma Concert Band, the Tacoma Symphony. When asked if she had any regrets in life, she said only that she wished she would have skied more. Predeceased by her husband, Scott, and her son Robert, Laurienne is survived by her son, Dr. Scott A. Minnich (Mary), her daughter, Elizabeth Minnich Anderson (Bob), and scads of grandchildren and great grandchildren. At her adamant request, there will be no funeral services, but a celebration of her life will be held October 18th, at the Meeker Mansion in Puyallup. Any memorials may be sent to the Puyallup Meeker Mansion fund for painting the exterior of the house, PO Box 103, Puyallup, WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019