LaVonne Carbone With deep sadness, we announce the passing of LaVonne June Brady Carbone beloved wife and mother on February 4, 2019. LaVonne was born to Elsie Dunkelberger and Earl Brady on June 23, 1933 in Ester-ville, Iowa. 'June' was the youngest of six children, her elder sib-lings adored her. A few days before her twentieth birthday, she wed William D. Owens. Together they had two children, Gavin and Stephanie Owens. In 1965, she wed James D. Carbone they resided togeth-er in Fircrest for 53 years. She worked in banking for 38 years and formed lasting friendships. LaVonne was an elegant and spirited lady, she liked dressing fashionably and was beautiful inside and out. She had a passion for entertain-ing family and friends, was a wonderful hostess and fab-ulous cook. She enjoyed the arts, a good conversation, laughter, was an avid reader, and was nourished by her faith and church community. She touched so many with her gracious heart. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family and instilled in her children impeccable values that serve them well. We will miss her loving and caring ways. Forever in our hearts. Predeceased by her parents Elsie and Earl Brady, sisters Violet, Margaret, Blanche, brothers, Roy and Floyd. Survived by husband James, children Gavin (Kim) and Stephanie, stepsons Jeffery and David and family, grandson Michael (Daphne), great grand daughter Olivia, nieces, nephews and cous-ins. A celebration service and reception to honor LaVonne's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 6730 N.17th Street, Tacoma In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a do-nation to .

