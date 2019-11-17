Home

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
University Place Presbyterian Church
LaVonne Dickson


1929 - 2019
LaVonne Dickson Obituary
LaVonne Dickson LaVonne "Vonnie" Dickson (February 6, 1929 to October 18, 2019) was a lover of life, music and people, and an active and enthusiastic part of the Tacoma community for decades. Her husband George and sons James, Rodney and Geoffrey were the light of her life, and she enjoyed relationships with many family members and friends including her daughter-in-law, Veronica. Vonnie was a talented musician and sang in many groups and vocal presentations, including her favorite role as the mother in "The Gift of the Magi." Vonnie received her formal musical training at the University of Puget Sound and remained a lifetime loyal Logger. Her deep involvement with PEO and University Place Presbyterian Church kept a smile on her face and gave her the joy of serving others. Vonnie's warmth and grace touched everyone she met, and her passing leaves a hole in the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Jim, of Shoreline WA; and Rodney and his wife Veronica, of Las Vegas NV, with whom she was living at the time of her death. Her memorial service will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m., the University Place Presbyterian Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019
