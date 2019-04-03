Lawrence "Larry" Dean Brown 3/3/49-3/28/19 To many he was "Brown", to some "Larry", and to his family he was affectionately called "Pops" or "Papa." He retired from BNSF after 42 years of railroad service. Larry was in the US Army Reserves and retired after 30 years. He loved golfing, fishing, and woodworking. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Vickie; 3 children, K.C., Kerry, and Leslie; grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings and many other loved ones. A great legacy was left by a man who lived what he believed. He loved his family and was dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pops was one "who went about doing good." He is loved and will be greatly missed! Memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 524 E 176th St. on 4/6 @ 2pm.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019