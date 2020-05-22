Lawrence Levien Lawrence "Larry" Levien died peacefully in his home on May 17, 2020 in Puyallup, WA at the age of 76. Larry is survived by his five children; David, Ben, Kent, Katie and SaraJane; his six grandchildren Dilan, Aidan, Demetri, Chase, Jessie and LeeLee; his four brothers Hank, Rich, John and Carl; his two sisters Nita and Diana; and his extend family of 100+ cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty, brother Michael, and his parents. Larry was born on February 10, 2944 in Bellingham, WA to Carl and Gwen Levien. He graduated from the Washington State University in 1966 with a degree in Wildlife Management and shortly thereafter started his longtime career in the Alaskan Seafood industry. Larry retired from Golden Alaska Seafoods in 2010. Larry will be buried at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup, WA on May 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a reception at that time. Per Larry's wishes, the family will share when we can all gather to celebrate Larry's life at a later date. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at http://www.powersfuneralhome.com/obituary/Lawrence-Levien
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 22, 2020.