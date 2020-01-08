|
Lawrence M. "Milton" Maki Jr. 1933- 2019 Larry Maki was born on November 13, 1933 in Bessemer, Michigan and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Puyallup, WA at the age of 86. He was a longtime resident of Puyallup. After attending Fife High School, Larry joined the US Air Force and spent the next 20 plus years traveling around the world with family in tow, which included a tour to Vietnam in the mid 1960's. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Larry spent the next 25 years delivering mail in the Puyallup area for the US Postal Service. Larry's keen sense of humor made him a true favorite of many on his route and his dedication was reflected in an award for 25 years of perfect attendance. His interests included golf, car shows where he proudly showed is '58 Chevy P/U, and enjoying a Sunday NFL football game! He also enjoyed dining and friendships at Ma's and Cattin's. He is survived by his sons, Steven, Dan (Shawn), daughter Sandy (Bill) Yahn, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all! We want to thank Memory Haven in Sumner and Multicare Hospice for the love and care they showed to our dad. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 1/15/2020 starting at 11:00am at Powers Funeral Home, 320 W Pioneer Ave, Puyallup, WA 98371. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Vision.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020