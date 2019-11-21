|
Lawrence M. Roberts Larry was born to Clarence and Leota Roberts on Feb. 5, 1936 and died at home on November 7, 2019. Raised in Bonney Lake, he attended Sumner schools graduating with the Class of 1954. He married Beverly Lind in 1955. Father to Judy, Jill and Jim, 2 granddaughters, 8 great grandchildren, brother Donald Roberts. Larry and Beverly lived in the Kent/Auburn area for 54 years. He was a veteran of the USAF, Washington State Patrol and a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Nile Shrine. Memorial services Sunday, November 24, 2PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Kent. Internment at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorials to or American Porphyria Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 21, 2019