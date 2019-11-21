Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Kent, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Roberts


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. Roberts Obituary
Lawrence M. Roberts Larry was born to Clarence and Leota Roberts on Feb. 5, 1936 and died at home on November 7, 2019. Raised in Bonney Lake, he attended Sumner schools graduating with the Class of 1954. He married Beverly Lind in 1955. Father to Judy, Jill and Jim, 2 granddaughters, 8 great grandchildren, brother Donald Roberts. Larry and Beverly lived in the Kent/Auburn area for 54 years. He was a veteran of the USAF, Washington State Patrol and a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Nile Shrine. Memorial services Sunday, November 24, 2PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Kent. Internment at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorials to or American Porphyria Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -