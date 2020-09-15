Lawrence Roberson Lawrence Earnest Roberson 88, lovingly known as Larry or Skeeter was born to Seth and Zelma Roberson on March 27,1932 in Cedar Hill, Texas. He passed away September 3, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. Lawrence taught at Tyee Park, Beachwood, and was a principal at Parkway. Lawrence was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the NAACP and Omega Psi Phi. As we celebrate the life he lived, he leaves his caring wife of 72 years, Norma Jean Roberson; one daughter, Antoinette Jackson (Oliver), and sisters and a brother: Berniece Bailey (Herbert), Little Bit, Charlie Roberson, Mrytle and Nancy Roberson, granddaughters: Jamila Jackson, Kamarah Junkin (Ryan) and Olivia Blackburn (Stephen). Viewing services will be at Mountain View Funeral Home on Thursday, 10AM - 4PM, September 17, 2020. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499 (253) 584-0252. Due to Covid-19, a private service and burial will be held for family members at the grave site.



