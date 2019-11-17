|
Lawrence D. Sletten Lawrence was born 4/13/1950 in Seattle, WA and passed away at home 11/3/2019 in Puyallup. Lawrence served in the U.S Army and retired from U.P.S. He loved to fish, spend time with his sons and watch the Seahawks and WWE. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jessica, sons; Ian, Eric and Loren and 6 grandchildren. He will be joining his son Arlo and grandson Joshua in heaven. He was a loving, kind father and husband. Arrangments have been made at Hill Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019